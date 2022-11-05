NGT pats Haryana’s back for waste management

: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd) has applauded Haryana government’s initiatives regarding solid and liquid waste management, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘new technologies for liquid and solid waste management’ organised in Faridabad on Friday, justice Goel said that Haryana government always ensures meticulous implementation of all the orders issued by the NGT.

He said that Haryana has drafted a policy for treated waste water. “Besides, the State has also done commendable work in the management of solid and liquid waste management,” justice Goel said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma and Union minister of state for power and heavy industries Krishan Pal were among others present on the occasion.

Justice Goel said that Haryana has taken significant decisions regarding the issue of pollution in Yamuna. He said the dumping of industrial waste from Sonepat and Panipat has been banned in Yamuna and STPs have been set up there.

