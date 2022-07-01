Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHAI Himachal officer gets excellence award

Abdul Basit, regional head of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Himachal Pradesh, has been conferred with the “Award of Excellence” by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for his works done in UP West during Covid for 2021.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla gave away the prize in the presence of Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at a ceremony held on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO )
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla gave away the prize in the presence of Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at a ceremony held on Tuesday.

During the devastating second wave of Covid, the Ministry of defence decided to construct a Covid hospital at Shilpgram, Lucknow, through the DRDO but the job of construction of an oxygen plant was given to the NHAI on April 18, 2021. The work was completed in record time on April 24. After this timely execution of the first oxygen plant by the NHAI, the DRDO has entrusted all its oxygen plants to be set up across the country to the NHAI.

Basit has executed 46 numbers of oxygen plants in West UP as per the timelines given.

