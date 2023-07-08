NHAI warn its contractors, says bill payments will be withheld for illegal dumping

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has warned contractors against dumping unscientific debris along the highways.

The NHAI held a meeting with contractors, team leaders of supervising consultants, and project directors in Mandi, Shimla, Palampur, and Hamirpur to address the urgent issue of illegal dumping along highways and stress upon the importance of environmental conservation. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NHAI held a meeting with contractors, team leaders of supervising consultants, and project directors in Mandi, Shimla, Palampur, and Hamirpur to address the urgent issue of illegal dumping along highways and stress upon the importance of environmental conservation.

During the meeting, the NHAI’s regional officer for Himachal Pradesh issued a stern warning to contractors, stating unequivocally that any form of illegal dumping would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Contractors found engaging in such activities would not only face penalties but also have their bill payments withheld until they submit a certificate confirming no illegal dumping has occurred.

To ensure swift action, the regional officer mandated that all materials dumped at unauthorised sites be removed within seven days. This directive aims to restore these areas to their original state promptly, thus preventing any environmental harm. Additionally, as a proactive measure to compensate for any environmental damage, all contractors have been instructed to undertake additional tree plantation initiatives and establish rainwater harvesting systems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recognising the need for comprehensive training, the meeting emphasised the importance of educating supervisors, truck drivers, and other staff members on environmental protection and preventing illegal dumping. In response to the contractors’ request, the NHAI will work with the state pollution control board to organise specialised training sessions, ensuring the effective implementation of environmentally conscious practices.

To maintain transparency and accountability, the project directors suggested an essential addition to the monthly progress report (MPR). They proposed a certificate provided by the contractor, confirming no illegal dumping or environmental damage, be submitted. This certificate would be duly verified by the team leader. This measure was deemed crucial in curbing unauthorised dumping. Consequently, the regional officer directed the implementation of this suggestion, making it mandatory for every MPR to include a column where the team leader and project manager of the contractor would sign a certificate affirming no illegal dumping has taken place and no environmental damage has been caused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the participants, the regional officer appealed to all contractors, team leaders, and project directors to understand and embrace their collective responsibility in environmental protection. He emphasised the necessity of taking all necessary measures to safeguard the environment and stressed that dumping should only occur at approved sites. Furthermore, the regional officer urged the immediate reporting of any private individuals found dumping waste along the highways to the administration and the project director for appropriate action.

The NHAI’s implementation of these stricter measures aims to combat the grave issue of illegal dumping and emphasises the significance of preserving natural resources for future generations. By placing the responsibility on contractors, the NHAI aims to foster a culture of environmental stewardship within the construction industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON