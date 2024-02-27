NHRC registers complaint on Punjab farm protester’s death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday registered a formal complaint at the behest of Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale, who had urged the commission on Thursday to send a fact-finding team to Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border where 21-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh died in Haryana Police action. NHRC registered a complaint on the Punjab farm protester’s death in police action. (HT File)

Gokhale took to Twitter to share the news and attached an email by NHRC, saying, “The NHRC has informed me that it has registered a case in the killing of 21-year-old farmer Subhkaran Singh in Haryana at the Khanauri Border. I’d also asked the NHRC to send a fact-finding team to Haryana immediately… Who shot our innocent farmer Subhkaran Singh? How did he have a fatal head injury? These are questions that the BJP will try to bury and I will keep urging @India_NHRC to not stop at registering a case but actually investigate & bring the culprits to justice.”

Gokhale had lodged a complaint to NHRC a day after the 21-year-old from Bathinda district was killed in police action at Khanauri border with Haryana. Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament Saket Gokhale had written to the NHRC and sought an investigation.

“I have filed a complaint and sought an urgent investigation by the NHRC into the death due to alleged firing by Haryana Police,” Gokhale said, urging the NHRC to issue notices to the Haryana director general of police, assistant inspector general, administration and the Jind district police chief in the matter.