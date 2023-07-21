J&K: NIA, SIU raid house of Hizbul commander in Kishtwar

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Friday raided house of an active terrorist Reyaz Ahmad in Kishtwar district’s Marwah area, said officials.

In the raids, which started around 8 am, the team seized some incriminating documents from the house of the commander. Officials believe that Reyaz aids Jehangir Saroori, the longest surviving terrorist of J&K. Kishtwar SSP, Khalil Poswal said, “a joint team of NIA and SIU today raided the house of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Ahmad in Rinnai of Marwah, which is a remote and hilly area.”

“The terrorist is one among three terrorists, who are active in the region,” said the SSP.

A case already stands registered against Reyaz Ahmad under Sections 3, 13, 20, 38, 39 of the UAPA Act at Kishtwar police station.

