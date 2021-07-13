Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA arrests 3 IS members in Kashmir valley

In a statement the NIA said a large number of ‘incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with ISIS logo’ had been recovered from their possession.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
There were also reports of the agency raiding a religious seminary in Srinagar’s Old City, following which its head was detained. (Representative Image/HT File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said they had arrested three people affiliated with the Islamic State from south Kashmir who were allegedly using the cyber space to spread propaganda through the online magazine “The Voice of Hind(VOH).”

The agency identified them as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone, all residents of Achabal in Anantnag district.

“Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using the cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine –VOH,” it said.

After examination of the trio the agency said it led to more searches at two places in Anantnag on Monday. “A number of digital devices and other materials have been seized,” it said.

On Sunday, the NIA conducted multiple raids in Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Srinagar districts in connection with the alleged conspiracy to spread the Islamic State (IS) propaganda through its online magazine ‘The Voice of Hind’, the agency said.

“In order to execute its nefarious plan, an organised campaign has been launched over the cyber space which is supplemented by on ground terror financing activities... In this connection, an India-Centric online propaganda magazine ‘the Voice of Hind’ ( VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred,” the NIA had said.

There were also reports of the agency raiding a religious seminary in Srinagar’s Old City, following which its head was detained.

