Kashmir: NIA arrests two overground workers of terror groups

The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two overground workers involved with Kashmir terror groups, from Srinagar.

These arrests came on the heels of a series of raids conducted by the NIA at the residential premises of overground workers (OGWs) of the banned terrorist organisations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba (20) and Hilal Yaqoob Deva (35) of Shopian district of J&K. The NIA blamed them for working for Pak-based commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others.

“These arrests came on the heels of a series of raids conducted by the NIA at the residential premises of overground workers (OGWs) of the banned terrorist organisations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days. Several digital devices were seized during the raids, which were scrutinised by the agency, as part of its investigations in a case,” said the NIA in a statement, adding that investigations have revealed that two accused arrested on Friday were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based commanders and active members of various terrorist outfits through social media applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They were working as OGWs of the terrorists, and had been actively involved in transporting weapons and funds from one place to another, on the directions of Pak-based commanders/handlers, as part of a bigger conspiracy. The conspiracy had been hatched by cadres and OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations in cohort with their commanders based in Pakistan. These cadres and OGWs were actively involved in the collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, small arms/weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other types of IEDs, including remote-controlled sticky bombs/magnetic bombs,” the statement said.