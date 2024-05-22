 NIA chargesheet against Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Dala, his 3 aides - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
NIA chargesheet against Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Dala, his 3 aides

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
May 22, 2024 08:44 AM IST

The action marks a big leap in NIA’s efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Dala to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, the agency says.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against Canada-based pro-Khalistan terrorist Arshdeep Singh and three of his aides for being part of a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, the agency Tuesday said.

The three aides were running a major terror-gangster syndicate in India on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Arshdeep Singh.
The three aides were running a major terror-gangster syndicate in India on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Arshdeep Singh.

The action marks a big leap in NIA’s efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Dala to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, it said.

“Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and his Indian agents Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Rajvinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura, and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela have been chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi (on Monday),” said the statement issued by the anti-terror agency.

The three aides were running a major terror-gangster syndicate in India on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Dala.

Accused Maur and Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by Rajeev Kumar, and the trio had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dala’s directions and with funds received from him, the NIA said.

While Maur and Rajpura were the gang’s shooters and had the mandate of executing targeted killings, Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela was receiving funding from Arsh Dala for harbouring Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura, the statement said.

NIA investigations have further revealed that Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Dala.

The probe agency had arrested Maur and Rajpura on November 23, 2023 and Kumar on January 12, 2024.

“Investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate,” the NIA added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA chargesheet against Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Dala, his 3 aides

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
