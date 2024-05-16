 NIA chargesheets 10th accused in Jammu drone arms drop case - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
NIA chargesheets 10th accused in Jammu drone arms drop case

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 16, 2024 10:04 AM IST

NIA chargesheeted another accused in the case involving delivery of arms and ammunition from across the border into India in 2022 via drones by Lashkar-e-Taiba

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday chargesheeted another accused in the case involving delivery of arms and ammunition from across the border into India in 2022 via drones by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Nine other accused were previously chargesheeted in the Jammu drone arms drop case. (HT File)
Zakir Hussain alias Sonu is the 10th accused against whom charges have been filed in the case by NIA, which has filed its second supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court at Jammu, under section 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official spokesperson said.

Nine other accused were previously chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, UA(P)A, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

As per the agency’s chargesheet, Zakir Hussain was supporting and assisting the operatives of LeT in collecting and delivering the arms and ammunition consignments dropped by the drone coming from the Pakistan side.

The case was originally registered by Rajbagh police in Kathua district on May 29, 2022 after a drone (hexacopter) was intercepted and recovered with several rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and magnetic bombs near Dhalli area.

NIA took over the case on July 30 that year.

Among the accused chargesheeted by NIA one is Faisal Muneer, identified as the main handler of the overground worker (OGW) network active in the border area villages of Kathua.

Faisal Muneer was working under the directions of designated terrorist, Pakistan-based Sajjad Gul, of the proscribed LeT terror outfit.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA chargesheets 10th accused in Jammu drone arms drop case

