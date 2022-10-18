NIA conducts raids in Bathinda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at three places in Bathinda on Tuesday morning to probe the emerging nexus between gangsters and terror groups.

Sleuths of the central agency are carrying out searches at Bahadaurgarh Jandian, Karadwala and Bhagu Road in Bathinda city. Officials did not confirm whether any person was taken into custody or if the NIA seized any incriminatory material.

Bathinda senior superintend of police (SSP) J Elenchezian said the district authorities provided only local support to the raiding teams.

Sources said the residence of a kabaddi promoter, Jagga Jandian, is being searched at Bahadurgarh Jandia village. Jandian said, “The raiding party asked me about my professional details and searched my house. They seized my mobile phone.”

Another central agency team raided Jaman Singh’s residence at Karadwala in Rampura sub-division. A police functionary said Jaman is in jail for allegedly murdering his father. “He is facing criminal charges in other cases as well,” said the official. The house of a lawyer on Street 10 was also raided.

Meanwhile, The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Tuesday suspended work in view of raids conducted by the NIA at the house of a lawyer, Shelly Sharma in Chandigarh.

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting called by the executive body of PHHCBA in view of reports of raids by the NIA. “The said conduct of NIA is wholly impermissible and direct inference in the judicial process of discharging professional duties by a lawyer. The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association condemns the unlawful intervention of NIA,” a statement from the Bar body said terming the raids as an act of “intimidation and overreach” against the advocate.

The NIA on Tuesday carried out raids at 50 places, covering residences of noted gangsters, in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.