NIA court declares Delhi blast accused Muzaffar Rather PO

An NIA court in Srinagar issued proclamation notice against Dr Muzuffar Rather, an accused in the white collar terror module busted by Srinagar police in October that was behind the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Rather is absconding in white collar terror module case which is being investigated by the state investigation agency of J&K police. (File)

The notice has been issued in local papers and pasted on the house of Muzuffar Rather in Qazigund south Kashmir. The court has directed Rather to be present before it on January 28, 2026, they said.

Rather is absconding in white collar terror module case which is being investigated by the state investigation agency of J&K police.

“Proclamation is hereby made that Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Rather is required to appear before this court on Janurary 28, 2026, at 10 am sharp to answer the complaint,” the court order read.

“Whereas a complaint has been made before me that Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Rather S/O Abdul Majeed Rather R/O 151 Wanpora Choimola Qazigund had committed that offences punishable under section 13,16,17,18,18-B,19,20,23,29 and 40 UAP Act, 61(2),147,148,152,351(2) BNS, 7/25,7/27 Arms Act and 4 / 5 Explosive Substances Act of P / S CI / SIA Kashmir and it has been returned to a warrant of arrest thereupon issued that the said Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Rather has absconded.,” the order further read.

Rather, whose brother Dr Adeel Ahmad was arrested in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh earlier, is believed to be in Afghanistan and is absconding.

As per the police, one of the suspected members of the module, Adeel Ahmad Rather, 31, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with JeM posters appearing in Nowgam in Kashmir on October 18. Investigators said they have now found that Rather’s elder brother, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, is also now a member of the module. He is a paediatrician.

“His name also came up during the probe. We found out that he, Nabi and Ganaie visited Turkey together in 2022. They stayed there for 21 days and it has been found that they met JeM handlers there,” said the special cell officer.

Another officer said, “We started looking for him but it has come to our notice that he left for Dubai in August. Now, it’s not confirmed if he is still there or travelled to Afghanistan. We know that in 2021-22, he and the group had attempted to travel to Afghanistan for some work. We think he could be still in Dubai as he was trying to get more funding.”