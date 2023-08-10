NIA files 2 supplementary chargesheets against Bishnoi, Bambiha gang members

Chandigarh : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two supplementary chargesheets against 12 key members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs as part of its probe into terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler networks, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two supplementary chargesheets against 12 key members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs as part of its probe into terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler networks, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a related development, a special court in Delhi declared seven absconders as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a multi-state terrorist-gangster nexus case, the official said. Among those declared as proclaimed offenders was “listed terrorist” Arshdeep Dala of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

In the supplementary chargesheets, the NIA named three members of the Bishnoi gang, including Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, a key member of the proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and nine members of the Bambiha gang, an NIA spokesperson said.

With these, the total number of accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the two cases, both registered on August 26 last year, went up to 38.

On March 21 and 24, the NIA had filed two separate chargesheets against 12 members of the Bambiha gang and 14 of the Bishnoi gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Landa, the first supplementary chargesheet was filed against Dalip Kumar Bishnoi, alias Bhola, and Surendra Singh alias, Chiku. Landa, who is absconding, is a close associate of Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, the spokesperson said.

The official said Landa has been handling the terror-criminal syndicate from Canada. “He has been closely involved in conspiring and commissioning and execution of the killings of prominent social, religious and political persons and professionals, besides providing shelter and funding to absconders/gangsters, while based in Canada,” the official said.

The spokesperson said Bhola and Chiku are close associates of chargesheeted accused Bishnoi, Anmol, Kala Jatheri and their associates Anil Chippi and Naresh Sethi. They are involved in arms and drugs smuggling, and also provide logistical and financial support to the Bishnoi terror-gangster network.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All three have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and extortion and carry out targeted killings of prominent and known social and religious leaders, doctors, businessmen and professionals, along with extortion, threats and intimidation on a large scale.

“Besides having links with leaders of terror outfits and conspirators in Pakistan, Landa is also in contact with pro-Khalistani elements based in Canada, Nepal and other countries,” the spokesperson said.

In the second supplementary chargesheet, the NIA has slapped charges on nine members of the Bambiha gang, including Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, Chhenu Pehalwan, Daler Kotia, Dinesh Gandhi and Sunny Dagar, alias Vikram.

“Sukhdool and Sunny are key associates of Arshdeep Dala, a ‘listed individual terrorist’ working at the behest of KTF who was charge-sheeted earlier in March this year,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the NIA special court in Delhi declared seven chargesheeted accused, including Dala, as proclaimed offenders.

“All of them have been operating as full-fledged ‘communication and control centres’ of various leaders and members of these organised terror and crime syndicates from abroad, including the USA, UAE , Thailand, Philippines and Canada, with active association of the key executioners and operatives at the ground level in India,” the spokesperson said.