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NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet in Red Fort car blast case

Probe uncovers ‘Operation Heavenly Hind’ conspiracy by radicalised medical professionals to overthrow central government.

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a comprehensive 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 individuals in connection with the car bomb explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025.

The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court at Patiala House on Wednesday, naming 10 accused linked to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). (File)

The blast, involving a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), resulted in 11 fatalities, numerous injuries, and significant property damage in the national capital.

The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court at Patiala House on Wednesday, naming 10 accused linked to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

White-collar terror link

The investigation identified Dr Umer Un Nabi, a former assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University, Faridabad, as the primary perpetrator who died in the explosion. While charges against Dr Nabi are proposed to be abated due to his death, the NIA has detailed the roles of nine other conspirators, including five other medical professionals.

The agency highlighted a disturbing trend of white-collar radicalisation, where the accused misused their academic and technical backgrounds to facilitate terror activities.

The agency established Dr Nabi’s role through DNA fingerprinting and recovered an arsenal that included an AK-47, a Krinkov rifle, and specialised laboratory equipment such as MMO Anodes and electric circuits.

While 11 people have been arrested to date, the NIA is continuing its search for remaining absconders whose roles surfaced during the investigation into the case.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet in Red Fort car blast case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet in Red Fort car blast case
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