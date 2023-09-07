Srinagar: NIA court issues proclamation against terrorist in Budgam

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court issued a proclamation against an active terrorist in Budgam on Wednesday. He was identified as Aaqib Ahmad Shergojri of Khampora Sarai, Chadoora, Budgam.

The proclamation was issued under Section 22 of the NIA Act against the terrorist for his involvement in case registered under Section 20 and 38 of the UAP Act at Chadoora police station

A police spokesman said notices were affixed at visible places, including the main gate of the residential house of the terrorist, by the police, asking the proclaimed absconder to appear before the trial court by or before October 3.

The NIA court in Pulwama, on Monday, had issued proclamation orders against four active terrorists, who were wanted in multiple cases registered in south Kashmir

