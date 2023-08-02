NIA raids seven locations across Kashmir in connection with NGO terror funding case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at seven places in Kashmir in connection with a terror-funding case, seizing incriminating documents and devices.

NIA teams raided seven locations across Kashmir in connection with the NGO terror funding case. (HT File)

An official statement revealed that the raids were a part of the agency’s continuing efforts to disrupt and dismantle the terror financing network in Kashmir. Widespread searches were conducted in four districts of the Valley in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) terror funding case relating to raising of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities.

Extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, at the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations. Raids were also conducted at locations associated with the NGO Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvej and his associate, Irfan Mehraj.

“Both Parvez and Mehraj were arrested by the NIA in March this year after investigations revealed their role in raising funds for the JKCCS from various charities based abroad, and utilising these funds to foment trouble and terror in Jammu and Kashmir,” the NIA statement said.

According to NIA the case relates to activities of certain NGOs, trusts, societies and organisations involved in collecting funds domestically and abroad, and transferring the same to separatist and terrorist organisations to sustain terrorist and secessionist activities in Kashmir.

“NIA had earlier conducted searches at 23 locations in this case in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Bangalore,” the statement further read.