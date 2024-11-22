NIA raids 8 locations in Jammu region in terrorist infiltration case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case involving terror infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. The suspected hybrid terrorists and OGWs of Thursday’s searches were linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits, said the spokesperson. (HT Photo)

NIA teams conducted searches at eight locations in the Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of J&K, said an official spokesperson.

The searches led to the seizure of various materials showing linkages between terrorists of banned outfits with overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists whose premises were searched, he added premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown, he informed.

NIA had registered a case on the directions from Union ministry of home affairs on October 24, based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to LeT and JeM into Indian territory through the international Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

“These infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates, based in villages in Jammu region, who were engaged in providing the logistical support, food, shelter, money to the terrorists”, said the official spokesperson.

Further investigations are continuing in the case.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the probe agency arrested an accused involved in a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based terror outfits aimed at spreading terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, it said.

Muneer Ahmad Banday, who has been evading arrest for the past four years, was a key part of the conspiracy aimed at generating funds to spread terror in the Union Territory and other parts of India, the NIA said in a statement.

“The NIA has arrested a wanted accused in a 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case linked with a conspiracy of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organisations to procure and sell narcotic drugs to raise funds for promoting terrorism,” the statement said.

The anti-terror agency said the conspiracy, involving operatives of banned terrorist outfits such as Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen came to light in June 2020 when the Handwara Police registered a case following the seizure of 2 kg of heroin and ₹20 lakh cash during vehicle checking.

The funds were to be used for the furtherance of terrorist activity in Jammu & Kashmir through a network of over-ground workers (OGWs).

NIA, which re-registered the case on June 23, 2020 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has filed a series of charge sheets against 15 accused.