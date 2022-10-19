NIA raids residence of software developer in Ambala; 1 crore seized

Cash worth ₹1.18 crore was seized from the residence of a software developer in Ambala during raids conducted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said.

A team of the central agency raided the house of Mahipal Rathee in the Adarsh Nagar area of the city during the early hours of the day in connection with their case, when the recovery was made.

Inspector Gourav Punia, SHO, Baldev Nagar, said, “Following the recovery, we were called and the income tax department was intimated further. The cash was counted and a report will be prepared to hand over the money to the department. The source of the money will be checked and the action will be taken accordingly.”

The NIA also seized some materials and devices, details of which remain unknown.

Central agency raids gangster’s house in Jhajjar

Rohtak: The NIA teams conducted raids at gangster Naresh Sethi’s house in Jhajjar on Tuesday morning. The NIA officials questioned Sethi’s family members and sought details of his property, besides checking some documents.

Jhajjar DSP Ravinder Kundu said the NIA teams conducted raids at gangster Sethi’s house for four hours and questioned his family members.

The gangster is currently lodged at the Tihar jail and he has been booked in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and other offences.

The NIA team is investigating Sethi’s link with gangsters staying aboard and he is considered as an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.