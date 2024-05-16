 NIA to probe Punjab VHP leader’s murder - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA to probe Punjab VHP leader’s murder

ByPress Trust of India
May 17, 2024 05:12 AM IST

According to officials familiar with the matter, the probe agency has been roped in to unravel the larger conspiracy behind Bagga’s killing to spread terror in the region. Involvement of banned terrorist outfits and their operatives based in India and abroad in the crime is also not being ruled out.

New Delhi

Punjab Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his shop in Nangal town in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13.
Punjab Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his shop in Nangal town in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the targeted killing of Punjab Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga, a senior official said on Thursday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The development comes following a directive from the Union home ministry in this regard, he said.

“The NIA has taken over the investigation (by re-registering the Punjab Police’s case) to probe the murder of Vikas Bagga,” the official said.

The probe agency has been roped in to unravel the larger conspiracy behind Bagga’s killing to spread terror in the region, officials familiar with the matter said.

They said the involvement of banned terrorist outfits and their operatives based in India and abroad in the crime is also not being ruled out.

Bagga, who was also known as Vikas Prabhakar, was the president of the Nangal unit of the VHP.

He was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men at his shop in Nangal town in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13.

The two assailants entered Bagga’s confectionery shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him before fleeting the police had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA to probe Punjab VHP leader’s murder

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On