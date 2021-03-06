Night curfew in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur to check Covid-19 spread

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, night curfew was imposed in the Doaba region of Punjab, comprising Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts, from 11pm to 5pm with immediate effect.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori , who also holds the additional charge of Kapurthala, said: “In public interest, night curfew has been imposed from March 6 till further orders.”

During the curfew, the district administration has given relaxation to factory workers with 24-hour shifts, medical emergency cases, traffic on national highways and travellers.

The districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab’s NRI belt are among the top eight districts with the highest number of active cases.

Jalandhar district reported 177 new Covid-19 cases on Friday as against 242 cases on Thursday.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, formerly Nawanshahr, reported 921 positive cases, the highest across the state so far this year. These include more than 400 government school students and 58 government schoolteachers.

There were 561 active cases in Kapurthala district on Friday, the sixth highest in the state.

SBS Nagar deputy commissioner Shena Aggarwal, who holds the additional charge of Hoshiarpur, said that there were 485 active cases in the district on Friday.

Increased testing has led to detection of more cases: Officials

Officials said that the health department has increased testing across the district, especially in schools, due to which more cases have been detected.

District officials said that directions have been issued for strict compliance of the Covid-19 protocol, while police have been keeping a check on violators.

According to the health department, Jalandhar district has reported 22,256 positive cases and 719 coronavirus deaths so far, while there are 841 active cases.