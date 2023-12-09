Night temp in Chandigarh drops below 10°C for first time this season

After recording a balmy maximum temperature of 26°C earlier on Thursday, the city went on to experience the coldest night of the season so far.

Schoolchildren at the Chrysanthemum Show in Terraced Garden, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on a sunny Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While the maximum temperature was the highest since November 25, the minimum temperature dropped from 10.4°C to 9.3°C, 1.2 degree below normal and the first time it fell to a single digit this season, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials explained that when the skies are clear, the heat emitted from the earth’s surface freely escapes the atmosphere, resulting in colder temperatures. On the other hand, a protective cloud blanket, traps the heat, leading to warmer nights.

As the weather remains clear, the night temperature can dip further in the coming days.

While a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region on December 11, it is not expected to bring rain.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature also decreased from 26°C on Thursday to 23.5°C on Friday, 1.4 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C, and the minimum temperature between 8°C and 9°C.

