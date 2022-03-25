Night temperature goes seven degrees above normal in Chandigarh

Already reeling under sweltering weather in the day, the city recorded a rise in its night temperature as well on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature rose from 18.2°C on Wednesday to 21°C on Thursday, seven degrees above normal, primarily due to the clear weather at night.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature saw a slight dip from 34.6°C on Wednesday to 34.4°C on Thursday, but was still four degrees above normal. It is expected to rise to anywhere between 35°C and 36°C in the coming days and can go as high as 38°C by next week. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 21°C.