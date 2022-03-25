Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Night temperature goes seven degrees above normal in Chandigarh

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh rose from 18.2°C on Wednesday to 21°C on Thursday, seven degrees above normal, primarily due to the clear weather at night
Women walking under the shade of trees amid the sweltering weather in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 03:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Already reeling under sweltering weather in the day, the city recorded a rise in its night temperature as well on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature rose from 18.2°C on Wednesday to 21°C on Thursday, seven degrees above normal, primarily due to the clear weather at night.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature saw a slight dip from 34.6°C on Wednesday to 34.4°C on Thursday, but was still four degrees above normal. It is expected to rise to anywhere between 35°C and 36°C in the coming days and can go as high as 38°C by next week. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 21°C.

