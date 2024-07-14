Night-shift worker attacked by robbers in Mohali’s Phase 3B2

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked a 26-year-old man, who was returning home from work after his night shift, with a sharp-edged weapon in a bid to rob him near the Phase 3B2 market in the wee hours of Friday. The victim, Vikhyat Kashyap, is a native of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and works at a private telemarketing company in Phase 8-B Industrial Area, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Vikhyat Kashyap, suffered a minor fracture on the head and underwent facial surgery at a private hospital in Sector 71, Mohali.

Cracking the case within 24 hours, police arrested two out of the three accused. Identified as Govind and Jai Singh, the duo was nabbed by the public in Phase 3B2 after they tried to snatch a woman’s purse later on Friday. During questioning, they confessed to attacking Kashyap too.

Kashyap, a native of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and currently residing in Phase 3B2, works at a private telemarketing company in Phase 8-B Industrial Area.

The victim told police that he was on his way to have dinner on his Honda Activa after his night shift ended at 3 am.

When he reached a service road near the Phase 3B2 market, he stopped his scooter to attend a phone call.

While he was attending the phone call, three men on a bike stopped near him, and attacked him on the head and face with a sharp-edged weapon. They tried to rob him of his bag, mobile phone and scooter. But when he raised the alarm, they fled the scene.

“We have arrested two accused and will soon nab the third accused too,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, all accused have been booked under Sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing), 3 (5)( act done by several persons) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mataur police station.

5 customers refuse to pay for food, attack eatery owner

Five men attacked an eatery owner and his wife after refusing to pay the bill at the Phase-10 market in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victim, Tarun Bharadwaj, said five men arrived at his eatery in a cab and ordered snacks. After they finished eating, when the staff brought the bill, they hurled abuses and refused to pay.

After he himself approached them to settle the bill, they attacked him and his wife, Harpreet Kaur, with rods, besides landing punches on them.

As onlookers gathered at the spot, the men fled the scene. Kaur received multiple stitches on the head at a local private hospital.

Phase-11 SHO Gagandeep Singh said the accused will be booked and tracked down soon.