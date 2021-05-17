Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nihang hacked to death in Batala, 14 booked
Nihang hacked to death in Batala, 14 booked

The victim used to stop the accused from preparing cannabis drinks at a gurdwara in Batala city, said police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:20 AM IST
A 55-year-old Nihang was hacked to death in broad daylight over old enmity in Batala on Sunday, said police.

The incident took place around 11:30am when Narinder Singh Mann, along with his aide Gurdev Singh, was on his way from Isha Nagar in Batala to Talwandi village on a motorcycle. Police said 14 persons, mostly Nihangs, who came in a jeep, attacked Mann with sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to the civil hospital where he died.

Mann was associated with Misal Saheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Tarna Dal (an outfit of Nihang Sikhs) and used to stop the accused from preparing cannabis drinks at a gurdwara in Batala city, said police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against 14 persons. Of these, two have been identified as Major Singh and Sahib Singh.

Gurdev said the accused nursed a grudge against Mann as he used to object to their activities in the gurdwara.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rashpal Singh said raids were on to nab the accused.

