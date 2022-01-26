Nine Covid warriors among 32 Republic Day awardees in Chandigarh

As many as 32 people from various fields will be awarded with commendation certificates by the Chandigarh administration on Republic Day. This includes nine health workers from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and four special Olympic players.

The health professional who will be awarded from GMCH-32 are medical social welfare officer Ravinder Yadav and professor and head of department of pulmonary medicine Dr Varinder Saini. From GMSH-16, the awardees are senior medical officers Dr Charru Singla and Dr Amarjeet Singh, senior nursing officers Pinki Martha and Munish Kumari Sharma; lady health visitor Parul Sharma, ward servant Hari Bahadur, sweeper Shankar Kumar and security guard Chaman Lal.

Also, special Olympic players Tanveer Singh, Kalpana, Rupinder Singh and Jatin Kashyap will be felicitated.

UT, MC officials among awardees

Awardees from the UT administration include joint director, department of animal husbandry and fisheries, Kanwarjit Singh; director of directorate of higher education, Surender Singh Dahiya; senior assistant, O/o director of higher education, Jatinder Singh; excise and taxation officer Heena Talwar; peon, labour department, Parveen Kumar; constable Jasbir Singh; senior assistant, cultural affairs department, Dinesh Singh; deputy controller (F&A), Chandigarh Transport Undertaking Department, Suresh Kumar; superintendent of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking Department Pawan Kumar Sharma; sub-divisional engineer (civil), CP Division No.3, Sarban Singh and patwari Satyavir Singh.

From Chandigarh municipal corporation, the awardees are executive engineer of public health circle Vijay Kumar Premi; Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited peon Manohar Lal, and Chandigarh Housing Board senior assistant Jang Parminder Singh.

In the field of social service, residents of Sector 33D Aanandita Kapoor and Sector 7 Rajiv Sharma will be awarded.

PM Bal Shakti award winner among recipients

For sports, the recipients are Tanveer Singh and Kalpana for badminton; Rupinder Singh for judo, Jatin Kashyap for athletics and Tarushi Gaur for taekwondo. While Jatin and Rupinder took part in World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2020, Tarushi recently got the Pradhan Mantri Bal Shakti award.