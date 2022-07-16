NIRF ranking 2022: IIT-Ropar, IISER among 7 Punjab institutes in top 100

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali; and Chandigarh University, Mohali, are ranked among the top 50 institutions in the annual National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2022.

Union minister of human resource development Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced the NIRF ranking and the three institutions from Punjab were among the top 50 in overall ranking of institutes that include central, state-funded and private universities besides government ones.

There has been an increase in the number of participating colleges in NIRF-2022. A total of 7,254 higher educational institutes participated this year, while last year there were 6,272. The rankings were announced in 11 categories: Overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law, dental, and research.

In the region, the IIT, Ropar, stood at 35 in the overall ranking of institutes. Six other institutes from Punjab have made it to the list of top 100 institutions of India declared on the basis of their overall performance.

Panjab University, Chandigarh, dropped to 41st place from last year’s 38th rank. IIT, Mandi, has shown an impressive improvement in its position and now comes in the top 50 institutes by securing the 43rd place. Last year, it was ranked 82nd.

Private universities improve ranking

Private universities of Punjab have improved their NIRF ranking as compared to state-funded universities.

Though the IISER, Mohali, retained the 47th rank, private universities such as Chandigarh University, Mohali, is ranked 48th and Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) is 57th followed by Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, at 58th rank. Among government institutes, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) is at 80th place and Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, is ranked 85.

The University of Kashmir stands at the 84th rank, while the University of Jammu also made it to the top 100 institutes of India at 93rd place.

NIRF ranks institutes on the basis of five parameters, namely teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, overall inclusivity and perception.

Going by the ranking of only universities, Panjab University, Chandigarh, stands at 25th position; Chandigarh University, Mohali, at 29th place; TIET, Patiala, at 31st; GNDU, Amritsar, at 44th; LPU at 47th and Central University Punjab, Bathinda, at 81st. Punjabi University, Patiala; Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala; and Punjab Technical University failed to make on both lists, including the top 100 universities of India.

As GNDU attained its all-time high NIRF spot, entering into the elite club of top 50 universities at national level, its vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu attributed it to the “high quality academics and highly cited research of the faculty besides prudent financial management”.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, the chancellor of Chandigarh University, Mohali, attributed the varsity’s 29th rank to incorporation of “some of the best innovative teaching-learning practices, maintaining high standards of quality work in research, offering best industry campus placements and offering global opportunities to the students”.

