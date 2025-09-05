NIRF Ranking 2025: At 57, PU betters its rank, but still a long way to go

Panjab University has improved on its National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) performance, going from the 60th place in 2024 to 57th this year but it still has a long way to go compared to its 2016 rankings, when it was adjudged 12th best in the country. In the ‘state public universities’ category, created last year, PU has been ranked third among 50 varsities this time. (HT Photo for representation)

The NIRF was started by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Ministry of Education) in 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The parameters broadly cover ‘teaching, learning and resources’, ‘research and professional practices’, ‘graduation outcomes’, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

This year, PU got an overall score of 54.65 out of 100, higher than last year’s 52.99. In a cause of concern, the varsity’s performance under the research parameter dropped for the third consecutive year – from 46.65 in 2023 to 42.01 in 2024 and 41.58 this year. This parameter includes metrics like publications, quality of publications and patents granted among others.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that the metrics like publication of papers and patent grants aren’t always consistent and the numbers fluctuate on a yearly basis which could have led to a lower score. She, however, concurred that in research, PU’s sciences departments are far ahead of the arts departments and she had recently held a meeting with the chairpersons of the arts departments regarding this, while now a meeting for the faculty will also be called.

PU has also dropped significantly in peer perception, going from 29.55 last year to 25.46 this year. Officials attributed this also to similar reasons, leading to inconsistency on a yearly basis like for research. The varsity has meanwhile shown improvement in parameters like ‘teaching, learning and resources’, ‘graduation outcomes’ and ‘outreach and inclusivity’.

PU 3rd in state public universities

In the ‘state public universities’ category, created last year, PU has been ranked third among 50 varsities this time. It was ranked fifth last year. PU has also been ranked third for pharmacy courses, improving from rank 7 last year. Director research and development cell Meenakshi Goyal received the award for this feat.

Two government-aided colleges of the UT have also figured in the list of top 100 colleges – Government Home Science College, Sector 10, which was ranked 35th and Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, ranked 70.

CU beats PU again with Rank 32

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, fared better than PU again this year, securing an overall rank of 32, the same as last year. Elated over their performance, Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, senior managing director, Chandigarh University, said, “The performance in NIRF Ranking is a testament to the state-of-the-art resources, infrastructure and facilities being provided to our students. It has placed Chandigarh University among India’s elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.”