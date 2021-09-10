NIRF 2021: Chandigarh’s Panjab University climbs six notches, ranks 38th

Panjab University (PU) went up six notches to rank 38 among educational institutions in the country in the Union education ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

Last year it was ranked 44. Among universities, PU’s ranking has also gone up from 26 in 2020 to 23 this year. Varsity’s overall score improved from 50.24 to 50.31.

Started in 2016, when PU got the 12th position, the rankings were announced by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The top three spots went to IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay, with all three scoring over 80 points. As many as 5,000 institutions participated in the exercise which had 11 categories.

This year, PU’s score in teaching, learning and resources, which includes its total student strength, faculty-student ratio and financial resources, dropped to 48.88 from last year’s 50.08.

It scored lower in research and professional practice as well with a 40.86 score against 42.83 in 2020. This parameter includes the varsity’s patents, both published and granted, combined metric for publication and footprints of projects. Besides, its score also decreased in outreach and inclusivity, which includes the percentage of students from other states and countries; woman students, economically and socially challenged students and facilities for disabled students.

Betters score in perception

The overall rankings improved largely due to its score in perception category that rose from 26.27 last year to 37.31 this time. The score in graduation outcome also increased slightly to 71.57. Graduation outcome includes metric for university exams and number of PhD students graduated.

“The better perception can be credited to the faculty’s efforts. We hope to continue this streak in future by maintaining the current pace,” said Dr Ashish Jain, PU’s director of internal quality assurance cell.

Second rank in pharmacy

The university’s pharmacy department once again retained the second rank in the pharmacy category that was topped by Jamia Hamdard in Delhi. The third rank went to Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, while National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, ranked fourth, down from third last year.

In engineering category, PU slipped from rank 72 last year to 89. IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay bagged the top three positions here. PEC, Chandigarh, settled at the 70th position against 68th last time.

A new category of research institutes was introduced in which PU ranked 28 among the top 50 such institutes of the country.

IIT Ropar’s ranking goes up

Overall ranking of IIT Ropar is 31 this year, eight notches up from 39 in 2020. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, has been ranked 40, higher than its last ranking of 59. Chandigarh University, Gharuan, was ranked 77.

Government Home Science College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, was the only college from the tricity to figure in the top 100 colleges of the country. It was ranked 86 in 2020.