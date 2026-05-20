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NIT K’shetra, district health dept at odds over mental health sessions

The controversy surfaced after the institute, replying to a Right to Information (RTI) application, stated that no mental health or suicide prevention awareness camp had been organised by the state health department for students

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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A row has broken out between the administration of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, and district health department over mental health awareness programme on campus following a series of students suicides reported earlier this year.

RTI application was filed by Kaithal-based RTI activist Vinay Gupta, who is also monitoring and evaluation officer in the psychiatry department in Government Hospital, Kaithal. (File)

The controversy surfaced after the institute, replying to a Right to Information (RTI) application, stated that no mental health or suicide prevention awareness camp had been organised by the state health department for students. However, the district health authorities refuted the claims asserting that an anti-drug awareness programme was conducted at the campus on February 24 during which students were also sensitised about mental health issues.

RTI application was filed by Kaithal-based RTI activist Vinay Gupta, who is also monitoring and evaluation officer in the psychiatry department in Government Hospital, Kaithal.

The reply, dated May 18, further states that institute’s health centre has zero record as the NIT did not organise any mental health awareness camps, any suicide prevention awareness camps, any training sessions on mental health, any counselling or awareness sessions conducted by the district mental health programme, civil hospital, Kurukshetra, on its campus.

However, NIT’s public relations incharge Dilbag Panchal said that he was unware about the February 24 programme as he had joined recently. However, he maintained that NIT Kurukshetra has set up a “Thought-lab” headed by prof Rajesh Aggarwal to sensitise the students. He added that the institution also introduced several programmes, including sports and yoga, to improve student engagement. However, NIT Kurukshetra director (officiating) prof Brahmjit Singh could not be contacted despite repeated phone calls and text messages.

NIT Kurukshetra is among the 31 centrally funded NITs in the country.

Vinay Gupta said he filed the RTI to understand the reason behind the back to back suicide cases in the institute. He maintained that the state health department was bound to organise such awareness programmes in all educational institutions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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