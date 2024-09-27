Nivedita Trust, Panjab University commemorate 300th birth anniversary of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar

The Nivedita Trust, in collaboration with Panjab University (PU), organised a programme to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, a social reformer and ruler. The event took place at PU and was attended by Bollywood playback and classical singer Jaspinder Narula, who was the chief guest on the occasion, social transformer Pradeep Joshi, who delivered the keynote address, and PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig. The event focused on celebrating women achievers and drew participation from women professionals from the tricity region. (HT Photo)

The event focused on celebrating women achievers and drew participation from women professionals from the tricity region. A documentary on the life and contributions of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, highlighting her leadership in social reforms and architectural works, was screened during the programme.

The Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar Award 2024 was conferred upon several women achievers, including Panjabi folk singer Sunaini Sharma, academicians Anita Kaushal and Sapna Nanda, retired bureaucrat and poetess Usha Sharma, former vice-chancellor Vinay Kapoor Mehra, and Guneet Swani, Latika Sharma, and Nandita Singh.

Joshi shared stories from the life of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, highlighting her contributions to women empowerment and social transformation. He emphasised the importance of upholding Indian cultural values and encouraged women professionals to take a greater role in societal leadership. His speech drew attention to the relevance of Maharani Ahilyabai’s philosophy in modern times.

Narula praised Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy and lauded the awardees for their achievements, expressing her admiration for their contributions to society.

In her presidential address, Vig reiterated PU’s commitment to supporting value-based education and women empowerment, which were at the core of Maharani Ahilyabai’s vision.

During a media interaction after the event, Narula, Vig, and Nanda announced a collaborative initiative to promote classical music, particularly Gurmat Sangeet, through training programmes for budding singers and music teachers in the region. Narula, inspired by the legacy of her father, Kesar Singh Narula, will mentor aspiring musicians, imparting the nuances of classical music to preserve and promote the tradition of gurubani singing.

Narula emphasised her desire to give back to the society, stating, “After achieving professional success, I now wish to dedicate my time and efforts to rejuvenate the tradition of gurubani singing among the youth.” She affirmed her support for this cause organised jointly by Panjab University and Nivedita Trust under the Sapatsindhu initiative.