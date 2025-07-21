NMC demand early appointment of chairman, other members to 8th pay commission

National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) president Subash Shastri has urged upon the Prime Minister to immediately appoint chairman and other members of the 8th Pay Commission, constitution of which was approved by the Union cabinet six months ago, and announcement in this regard is expected to be made in the upcoming monsoon session of parliament starting July 21. In a memorandum sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shastri said that notification for the appointment of Chairman and other member of the 8th Pay Commission is need of the hour.

Shastri said the appointment of chairman and other members will remove a sense of uncertainty among the employees and pensioners on the vital issue. “Since the due date for implementation of 8th Pay Commission is 1st January, 2026, it is hoped that the Commission will complete its report within the given time frame, so that the benefits of 8th Pay Commission could reach the beneficiaries from January 2026,” he said.

In a memorandum sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shastri said that notification for the appointment of Chairman and other member of the 8th Pay Commission is need of the hour.

Referring to the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations implemented in 2016, he highlighted the provision to merge 50% DA into basic pay or pension once DA crosses 50%. “With DA now at 55%, we request the central government to merge 50% lDA into basic pay or pension,” he added.

He also demanded immediate restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), releasing of 18 months pending DA arrears, setting up of National Wage commission to evolve national Wage policy through out the country, declare Jammu and Srinagar cities as B-1 city.