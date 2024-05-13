No ‘400 Paar’ this time: Mann mocks BJP’s target

New Delhi : Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s target to win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that there is no ‘400 paar’ this time. Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s target to win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that there is no ‘400 paar’ this time.

The AAP leader further said that this time the BJP is going to be completely defeated.

“Iss Baar ‘No 400 Paar’...Iss Baar Toh Beda Paar Bhi Nai Ho Raha..Iss Baar Tadipaar (This time it’s not just about crossing 400. This time, not even the shore or border is being crossed; this time BJP is going to be completely defeated, even sent into exile),” Mann said.

Mann also spoke about Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail and said, “We thank the Supreme Court. The apex court said that you can’t keep a national convenor of a national party in jail during elections. His (Arvind Kejriwal) release from jail is a big relief for the AAP.”

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP will be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab and Delhi. He said that on June 4, the Modi government will not come to power, but instead, the INDIA bloc government, of which the Aam Aadmi Party will be a part, will be formed.

Mann and Kejriwal held a roadshow in Mehrauli. This was the first roadshow that Kejriwal participated in after being released from Tihar Jail on Friday.

Kejriwal received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case.

He spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked with Delhi excise policy on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable until June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but cannot attend his office as chief minister.