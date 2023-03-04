No ban on sale of non-electric two-wheeler: Chandigarh admn to HC

{Non-electric two-wheelers} The Chandigarh administration had banned registration of non-electric two wheelers till March 31 in February this year, after the vehicles’ quota under the Electric Vehicle policy got exhausted for the current year financial year. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh administration has clarified that the ban on non-electric two-wheelers till March 31 is applicable only on their registration and not their sale.

Responding to a plea filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court, UT’s counsel on Friday submitted that the petitioner can buy a two-wheeler in March itself and a temporary registration can also be obtained from the registering authority. The permanent registration can be obtained later within the stipulated period, stated to be six months from the date of purchase, as per UT policy.

The response was submitted on a plea by Pradeep Sisodia and others, who had submitted that they wished to buy an internal combustion engine two-wheeler, but under the policy notified by the UT, there was no registration of non-electric two wheelers. It was argued that it violated the rights of the petitioners to buy and use such vehicles.

The policy, notified in September 2022, is applicable for five years, during which the administration plans to gradually stop registering fuel-run vehicles to dissuade people from buying vehicles that cause pollution.

Earlier, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) had also moved court against UT’s decision, arguing that administration was not empowered by the Motor Vehicles Act or the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to impose any curbs or caps on the maximum number of vehicles to be registered in the city.

However, the court did not pass the demanded stay.