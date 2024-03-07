No chance of alliance with JJP in upcoming LS polls, says BJP leader Birender Singh

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh on Wednesday claimed that both the BJP and Jannayak Janata party (JJP) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls solo. He said that there is no chance of an alliance with JJP as a majority of party leaders are against this alliance. On being asked about JJP general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala’s claim that JJP will pitch its candidate from Hisar constituency as part of the National Democratic Alliance, former Union minister Birender Singh dismissed the claims. (HT File Photo)

Interacting with reporters in Jind on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony at a college Birender Singh said that the BJP will field ten candidates on its symbol in Haryana and if JJP leaders want to stay with BJP without contesting the poll, they are free to do so.

“I can say in writing that there would be no alliance with the JJP in Parliamentary polls in Haryana. The JJP had won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls as the people voted against BJP and they later extended support to BJP, which meant their core voters were unhappy with that decision,” he added.

“Digvijay’s brother Dushyant had done works which created hurdles for people of Uchana constituency and people will teach them a lesson in the election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Chautala on Tuesday had said that Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, who is son of Birender Singh, is a dummy candidate and people of Hisar want to see Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala as their MP.

“People still remember the works done by Dushyant and no one knows about the present Hisar MP,” Digvijay added.