No coercive action against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan in Batala FIR: HC
The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Punjab Police from taking any coercive steps against actor Raveena Tandon and filmmaker Farah Khan among others in an FIR registered by the Batala police in Gurdaspur on December 30, 2019, on allegations of hurting religious sentiments.
Others roped in as accused were comedian Bharti Singh, screen player writer Abbas Ajij Dalal and a firm, Frames Production Company Private Limited.
They had sought quashing of the FIR registered at the Batala police station against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a web show titled “Backbenchers” released by Flipkart, their counsel Abhinav Sood said.
As per Sood, it was argued that none of the ingredients of the alleged offence under Section 295-A of hurting the religious sentiments is made out and there was no deliberate and malicious intention by anyone to outrage the religious feelings of a class. The allegations are “unjustified, false and incorrect”.
Sood had further informed the court that Tandon, Khan and Bharti Singh were asked to spell a word and explain its meaning. While Tandon spelt it correctly, Bharti Singh misspelt it. It apparently meant that Bharti Singh did not know the word and was referring to another word in Hindi, he had told the court.
“There was nothing that could lead to the presumption that the act was intended to hurt the religious sentiments of a community,” Sood had told the court.
The bench of justice Karamjit Singh while issuing notice to the Punjab police for December 5 has directed that no coercive steps should be taken against the petitioners.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics