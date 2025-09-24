No complaints filed in Nabha DSP–farmers scuffle: Police

A day after Nabha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mandeep Kaur Cheema alleged manhandling by protesting farmers, Patiala police on Wednesday said that as both parties are yet to file a written complaint regarding the incident, no action had been initiated in the case. Tensions had flared in Nabha on Monday as a scuffle broke out between protesting farmers and police personnel outside the office of the DSP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Confirming the development, a senior police official, pleading anonymity, said, “It was a minor scuffle. I think it was because of some miscommunication or misunderstanding. Both parties are believed to have sat together and resolved the issue. So far, we have not received any complaint from either side.”

Tensions had flared in Nabha on Monday as a scuffle broke out between protesting farmers and police personnel outside the office of the DSP. The farmers had gathered for a sit-in protest, demanding police action in an old case of tractor-trolley thefts from the Shambhu border. Several farmers reportedly sustained injuries during the physical altercation, while police accused the protesters of manhandling officials, including the DSP.

Jasvinder Longowal, president, BKU Ekta Azad, said, “We were peacefully protesting as per the announced call for a gherao of her office. It was she who used force against the farmers to remove them from the protest site. She had made baseless allegations that farmers manhandled her. It was the other way around.”

The DSP, after the scuffle on Monday, had alleged that the protesters pushed her vehicle and grabbed her uniform.

Meanwhile, farmers on Monday night lifted the protest outside the DSP office after Patiala police lodged another FIR in the trolley-tractor theft case. It is the second FIR filed in this case.

Patiala police said that they had registered an FIR against unidentified persons and handed over the investigation of both the FIRs to the Patiala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing, considering the allegation of inaction by farmers in the case. According to the initial FIR registered at the Nabha kotwali police station, local AAP leader Munish Kumar was booked on charges related to theft of tractor-trailers, receiving stolen goods, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, but the court has granted him anticipatory bail.