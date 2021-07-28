No Covid death due to shortage of oxygen in UT: Top J&K official

With health experts warning of a more lethal third Covid wave in India, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday directed all clinical establishments and hospitals having more than 50 beds to set up an oxygen generation plant of appropriate capacity.

Jammu and Kashmir financial secretary, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said, “No Covid death has taken place across the Union Territory due to shortage of oxygen.” He said 24 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants existed in J&K before the pandemic.

“Eighty-four PSA units were sanctioned under the UT budget, out of which 56 have been commissioned and remaining ones are in the pipeline,” he said.

He also informed that 30 PSA plants will be set up with the help of the World Bank. “Similarly, 32 plants were sanctioned under PM CARES fund, out of which six have been commissioned,” he added.

Dulloo also informed that two PSA units were donated and commissioned by Maruti Udyog each at Jammu and Srinagar.

“We have augmented our capacity and have more than sufficient plants. The work on remaining plants will be completed at the earliest,” he added.

Health experts said that despite a large number of people building immunity against Covid due to previous infections or vaccinations, people cannot afford to lower their guard against the contagion. They highlighted the need to follow Covid-preventative measures strictly to avoid a second wave-like crisis.

107 new cases detected

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 107 fresh Covid infections. No death due to the contagion was reported in the UT.

The number of patients who were cured was 183 with active positive cases dropping to 1,124.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,15,367, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 98.28%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,20,866 and the death toll stands at 4,375.