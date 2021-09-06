No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for fourth day in a row

No death related to Covid-19 was reported in the Tricity for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

It was on September 1 when a 31-year-old man from Chandigarh had died of his injuries sustained in an accident at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and was later found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Tricity reported nine fresh cases — six in Mohali, two in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. On Saturday too, as many infections were logged in the three cities.

In Mohali district, four cases surfaced in Dera Bassi, while one each was reported from Mohali city and Kharar. Chandigarh reported cases from Sectors 8 and 45.

The active caseload in the Tricity stood at 98 on Sunday, with 49 patients in Mohali, 40 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula.

So far, 65,121 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom 64,267 have recovered, while 814 have succumbed to the disease.

Of 68,634 cases in Mohali, 67,525 have been cured and 1,060 have ended in fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 30,688 of whom 30,302 patients have been cured and 377 have died.