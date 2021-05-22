No Covid-related death in P’kula after 27 days

After almost a month, no Covid-related death was report from Panchkula district even as 206 people—127 males and 79 females—tested positive on Friday. With this the total number of cases reported in district so far went up to 28,866 out of which 1,834 are active. The district recorded 307 deaths so far. The recovery rate in the district is 92.58%.

Good response to drive through vaccination

The health authorities on Friday started drive through vaccination at the Sector 5 Parade Ground for the age group of 18 to 44 years in the district which was inaugurated by Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Even though the drive was to start at 9am people had started queuing up since early morning. Long queues of car were seen lined up on the road to the parade ground.

“The drive through vaccination drive started off to an encouraging response,” said Gupta.

He said ‘vaccination on wheels’ will be held for two days and on each day, two sessions will be held, from 9am till 12 noon and then from 4pm to 6pm.

Apart from this, Gupta said vaccination is being administrated at 22 places in the district. On Friday, 6,015 people from different age groups got the jab of which 5,958 were administered the first dose while 57 got their second shot.

UT again matches its own daily highest Covid death toll

Fourteen people succumbed to Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday ,taking the toll to 680. Also, 406 new infections were reported in the city.

Chandigarh has reported 14 deaths —highest in a single day—twice before on May 5 and May 12.

The Covid-19 case tally in Chandigarh stand at 57,737, of which 5,675 cases are active. As per officials, 790 patients were discharged on Friday.