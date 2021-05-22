Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No critical care facilities in 17 districts, SGPC to provide vaccine: Sukhbir Badal
No critical care facilities in 17 districts, SGPC to provide vaccine: Sukhbir Badal

Says Congress govt in Punjab did nothing while other states made adequate arrangements in the past six months
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:46 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Sangrur on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday claimed that 17 of the 22 districts in Punjab had no critical Covid care (level-3 beds) facilities due to which more than 200 deaths were taking place in the state daily.

“While other states made adequate arrangements in the past six months, the Congress government in Punjab did nothing and even 800 ventilators provided by the central government remain in stores,” said Sukhbir while inaugurating a 25-bed Covid care facility set up by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Gurdwara Sri Nankeana Sahib in Sangrur.

The facility is equipped with oxygen concentrators.

Accompanied by SGPC president Jagir Kaur, her predecessor Gobind Singh Longowal, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhunda and party spokesman Winnerjit Singh Goldy, the SAD chief asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to assign districts to his ministers to deal with the crisis by ensuring all patients had access to medicines and oxygen.

“The black fungus is more dangerous but medicines are not available for the disease in many hospitals. The government should have made arrangements in advance but failed to do so,” he added.

The former deputy chief minister announced that the SGPC was in the process of procuring 50,000 doses of vaccine and would start a drive to vaccinate people in the days to come. He said the government should also talk to vaccine manufacturers and place purchase orders directly to meet the demand for vaccine in the state.

Jagir Kaur said more Covid care centres would be set up by the SGPC in the coming days.

