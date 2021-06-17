Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No decision likely on bus permits till next month: Punjab to high court

Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda, upon instructions from the state transport commissioner, told the high court bench of justice AG Masih that no orders are likely to be passed till July 2.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The court was hearing pleas from dozen-odd transporters who have challenged the show-cause notices issued to them by the transport department. (HT photo)

The Punjab government has told the high court that it is not likely to pass any order on the show-cause notices slapped on transporters over a dispute regarding variation in routes till next month.

The court was hearing pleas from dozen-odd transporters who have challenged the show-cause notices issued to them by the transport department.T Earlier, transporters had told court that hearings were going on and orders are likely to be passed on the show-cause notices slapped on them.

“It is beyond comprehension that when the pandemic situation is at its worst, instead of adjourning the hearing, the government (transport commissioner) has fixed the same…This not only smacks of mala fide but also shows prejudice and pre-determined mind,” the plea of M/S Rajguru Bus Service said.

They claimed that notices amount to review/ recalling of the permits granted earlier for which state transport commissioner does not have any power.

The show-cause notices were slapped to cancel variations in original permits allowed to transporters in recent years. The government feels the additions and deletions in routes allowed to transporters, especially during previous regime suits, more to the transporters than public. Thus, these should be cancelled.

