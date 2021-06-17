No decision likely on bus permits till next month: Punjab to high court

The Punjab government has told the high court that it is not likely to pass any order on the show-cause notices slapped on transporters over a dispute regarding variation in routes till next month.

Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda, upon instructions from the state transport commissioner, told the high court bench of justice AG Masih that no orders are likely to be passed till July 2.

The court was hearing pleas from dozen-odd transporters who have challenged the show-cause notices issued to them by the transport department.T Earlier, transporters had told court that hearings were going on and orders are likely to be passed on the show-cause notices slapped on them.

“It is beyond comprehension that when the pandemic situation is at its worst, instead of adjourning the hearing, the government (transport commissioner) has fixed the same…This not only smacks of mala fide but also shows prejudice and pre-determined mind,” the plea of M/S Rajguru Bus Service said.

They claimed that notices amount to review/ recalling of the permits granted earlier for which state transport commissioner does not have any power.

The show-cause notices were slapped to cancel variations in original permits allowed to transporters in recent years. The government feels the additions and deletions in routes allowed to transporters, especially during previous regime suits, more to the transporters than public. Thus, these should be cancelled.