No dissent in Punjab Congress: Rawat says after meeting ‘aggrieved’ MLAs

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat quashed rumours of any infighting among lawmakers in Punjab Congress and said that three MLAs and four ministers met him to express their concerns regarding the party’s chances to retain power in the Punjab polls which are to be held in 2022.

The Congress in-charge for the state clarified that these MLAs and ministers are not against anyone and were seeking ‘a clear roadmap’ before Congress embarks on its preparations for the elections.

Amid power tussle in Punjab, CM Amarinder meets leaders

“Four ministers and three MLAs met me and expressed their concerns. They were concerned about our chances of victory in the state elections next year but clarified that they are not against anyone. They want to go to the polls with a clear roadmap so that we win,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rawat, however, said that it is concerning if a lawmaker feels ‘insecure’ and feels that the administration is ‘working against them’ or ‘wants them to lose’. He said that they aired grievances regarding the running of the party and the Punjab government.

Open rebellion against Captain

Cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Sarkaria on Tuesday declared open rebellion against the chief minister Amarinder Singh, according to a report by HT. These lawmakers said that they have ‘lack of faith’ in the chief minister. “We have lost faith in him (Amarinder), but changing the CM is the prerogative of the party high command,” Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.

The report also said that disgruntled leaders also authorised a five-member delegation along with Punjab Congress general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to express their grievances. Pargat Singh, who is known to be close to newly inducted Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, said that the meeting with Sonia Gandhi will go ahead after Sidhu’s nod.

Congress to fight Punjab assembly polls under Amarinder Singh: Harish Rawat

The developments come after Sidhu’s advisors faced criticism for making comments regarding Kashmir and Pakistan, which the chief minister and other Congress leaders, including Manish Tewari and Harish Rawat, deemed anti-national.

Rawat says ‘no threat to Congress in Punjab

Rawat, however, maintained that there was no threat to chances of Congress’ victory in 2022. He said that concerned people themselves will pave the way for the party's victory. “We will decide on a solution,” Rawat said.