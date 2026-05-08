No dissent within party, says NC amid infighting reports

National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday denied any infighting within party, dismissing reports that a delayed J&K cabinet expansion was due to internal dissent. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. (File)

“These are just rumors spread by our opponents as they aren’t happy with the developmental projects going on across the UT,” he said, adding that NC is strong and every legislator of the party is intact.

For the past few days, there had been apprehensions that the J&K Cabinet expansion could hit a roadblock as many legislators want cabinet berths or are not satisfied with the working of ministers. Earlier, chief minister Omar Abdullah had dropped hints that the Cabinet could see an expansion and three more ministers could be accommodated. However, the expansion has not been done yet and there are further apprehensions that it may delay further.

After provincial meetings of the ruling party on Wednesday, which were attended by J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said the meeting was held to assess the functioning of the government and the developmental projects initiated in the Valley.

“Yesterday’s meeting was related to Srinagar and today’s was about other parts or districts of Kashmir, in which legislators, district presidents, and other party leaders participated. The CM heard their problems and action will be taken on the issues raised by party leaders or legislators,” Sadiq said, adding that there is no unrest among party legislators on any issue.

NC president Farooq Abdullah said the meeting was one of the highest bodies of the party. When asked about the future of the INDIA alliance, he said it is strong. “INDIA alliance is operative and will continue to operate.”