No FIR over threat calls: Irked right-wing leader in Ludhiana offers to give up security cover, bulletproof jacket

To protest against police not lodging an FIR over threat calls he has been receiving for the past year, Yogesh Bakshi, president of Shiv Sena (Bharatvanshi), offered to give up his security cover and bulletproof jacket on Monday.

Bakshi, a resident of Chandar Nagar, said Ludhiana police had deputed two gunmen with him in 2021, after he filed multiple complaints stating that he has been receiving calls threatening his life. He was provided a bulletproof jacket and asked to wear it while going out in the aftermath of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri’s murder in Amritsar.

“I have been filing complaints with police since last year which were marked to the cyber crime cell. After four months of investigation, FIRs were recommended, but police refused, stating that receiving threat calls does not warrant registration of a case,” said Bakshi. He added that a caller even showed him a gun on video call and threatened to kill him.

The Hindu leader added that he met police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Monday to register his dissent and later went to Police Lines to give up his security cover and bulletproof jacket. “If police think there is no threat to my life, then I don’t need security cover,” he added.

When contacted, Sharma said police are very serious about security of every resident. “We will take appropriate action in response to his complaints. He has been advised to retain the security cover for at least a few days.”

On high alert following Suri’s murder, police had on Sunday provided bulletproof jackets to eight Hindu leaders in Ludhiana and also increased some of their security cover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON