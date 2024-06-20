No free security for VIPs with over 3 lakh monthly income

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Punjab government has decided that those with monthly income of above ₹3 lakh or assets worth ₹3 crore or more will have to pay to get the police security cover in the state. Payable amount not to exceed 25% of monthly income or 2.5% of assets’ value, whichever is higher

As per a standard operating procedure (SOP), submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), those given security cover due to their positions will continue to get the same as per existing terms, which means on state’s expenses. However, religious organisations, their leaders, politicians not holding public offices, businessmen and those associated with film industry will have to pay for police security cover. So far, the paid security has been mostly voluntary.

Those falling in exempted category will be senior officers, ministers, MLAs, judges, recognised political parties’ heads, etc., and some other categories of protectees covered under the Punjab Police Security Policy 2013.

The SOP was submitted recently by the director general of police (DGP) to the HC during a proceeding wherein the court had sought details how security cover is granted, rules with regard to that and whether persons given security are charged for the same. During the proceedings, it had come to light that out of 900 police protectees, only 39 are paying for the same. “Deploying cops for this purpose also has a reverse impact on the condition of law and security in general. The shortage of personnel is a significant factor, compounded by delayed investigations and prolonged trials, all cumulatively contribute towards the law and order situation,” the bench of justice Harkesh Manuja had stated, asking the state government to come up with a clear policy on grant of security cover and making it paid in certain categories.

Security cover review

The DGP has told court that the state-level security review committee will carry out a comprehensive revaluation and review of security cover given within a period of six months and also assess in whose cases it can be made paid. Thereafter, security review will be taken after every two months. The SOP, prepared as per terms of the Punjab State Security policy, 2013, is to come into effect from July 1.

As per the SOP, those having monthly income more than ₹3 lakh or having moveable and immovable assets (excluding the value of one residential house where the protectee primarily resides) more than ₹3 crore will have to pay for police security cover but it will not exceed 25% of the protectee’s monthly gross income or 2.5% of the market value of the assets, whichever is higher. In case it is assessed that the person has financial capacity to pay but is not willing to pay, then if threat perception is grave, he can be given security without payment for a limited time period of 3 months and thereafter it would be reviewed.

Security withdrawal for hate crime accused

As per the SOP, security of a protectee having criminal antecedents or those indulging in acts of hate crime, hate speech, rioting, mob violence, lynching, promoting or attempting to promote enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc, can be withdrawn and subsequent security cover will be provided only on a full payment basis. The security of those given under court orders would be reviewed after every six months.

As per the SOP, someone applying for protection will have to submit a bank guarantee or fixed deposit equivalent to six months security cost. In case of default of payment, the amount may be recovered by invoking the bank guarantee and concerned senior superintendent of police may adopt other measures for the recovery of the same.