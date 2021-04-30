Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No headway in Patiala jailbreak, SIT formed
chandigarh news

No headway in Patiala jailbreak, SIT formed

Police have failed to make any headway in the escape by three prisoners from high security Patiala Central Jail even as a special investigation team (SIT) and six different teams have been formed to track and nab the accused
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Patiala Central Jail (HT File)

Police have failed to make any headway in the escape by three prisoners from high security Patiala Central Jail even as a special investigation team (SIT) and six different teams have been formed to track and nab the accused. Also, a departmental probe has been initiated to find out under what circumstances the inmates escaped.

Prisoners Inderjit Singh, Sher Singh and Jaspreet Singh had escaped from the jail on Tuesday night after punching a hole in the wall of the cell.

Police released pictures of the escapees with an appeal to the public to share any information about them. Sources in the police said a CCTV camera footage shows the accused climbing over the outer wall of the jail by making a human tower standing on shoulders and then using a rope to descend on the other side. “I can’t disclose much, but the accused Inderjit, an ex-army trainer, was well versed with climbing and overcoming such obstacles. We have procured CCTV camera footage from the area and trying to find out who picked them from outside of jail,” said a source, while police are tightlipped.

Patiala SSP Vikram Jeet Duggal said an SIT has been formed and police across the country have been alerted.

An FIR under sections 223, 224, 225, 225-A, 427, 120-B of the IPC, and 4 of Damage Public Property Act 1985, and 42 of Prison Act 1894 has been registered against the escapees at Tripuri police station.

Meanwhile, the top jail authorities visited the spot on Thursday and did a security audit of the jail.

Police have failed to make any headway in the escape by three prisoners from high security Patiala Central Jail even as a special investigation team (SIT) and six different teams have been formed to track and nab the accused. Also, a departmental probe has been initiated to find out under what circumstances the inmates escaped.

Prisoners Inderjit Singh, Sher Singh and Jaspreet Singh had escaped from the jail on Tuesday night after punching a hole in the wall of the cell.

Police released pictures of the escapees with an appeal to the public to share any information about them. Sources in the police said a CCTV camera footage shows the accused climbing over the outer wall of the jail by making a human tower standing on shoulders and then using a rope to descend on the other side. “I can’t disclose much, but the accused Inderjit, an ex-army trainer, was well versed with climbing and overcoming such obstacles. We have procured CCTV camera footage from the area and trying to find out who picked them from outside of jail,” said a source, while police are tightlipped.

Patiala SSP Vikram Jeet Duggal said an SIT has been formed and police across the country have been alerted.

An FIR under sections 223, 224, 225, 225-A, 427, 120-B of the IPC, and 4 of Damage Public Property Act 1985, and 42 of Prison Act 1894 has been registered against the escapees at Tripuri police station.

Meanwhile, the top jail authorities visited the spot on Thursday and did a security audit of the jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP