No increase in fee structure of Panjab University affiliated college for 2021-22

Panjab University on Thursday approved the fee structure for its affiliated colleges for the 2021-22 session without an increase.

Even for the 2020-21 session, the syndicate had put on hold the 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for new entrants.

As per the fee structure released by the university, undergraduate students of PU-affiliated colleges in Punjab will have to pay ₹11,830 annually for bachelors of arts (BA); ₹21,460 for bachelors of commerce (BCom) and ₹13,300 for bachelors of science (BSc). Also, annual fee for post graduation will be ₹16,600 for MA; ₹21,910 for MCom and ₹19,440 for MSc.

For colleges in Chandigarh, the annual fee structure for undergraduate classes has been set at ₹14,070 for BA; ₹20,960 for BCom and ₹15,500 for BSc. For postgraduation classes, the fee is ₹16,600 for MA, ₹21,480 for MCom and ₹19,440 for MSc. The university has also fixed the chargers for additional courses, self-financing courses, additional fee for NRI students and various particulars.