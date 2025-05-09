No leave for Haryana health department officials

In view of ongoing conflict situation with Pakistan, the Haryana government on Thursday ordered that leave requests of officers and employees of health department will be disallowed. All officers and employees have been directed to ensure that no person leaves the district headquarters and remains present at their workplace. (HT File)

Health minister, Arti Singh Rao said the decision has been taken to ensure continuity, efficiency and quick response of health services in the state. The health minister said in this hour of crisis, the health system of the state should remain fully active to address any emergency and ensure necessary medical facilities are made available to the public immediately.

Instructions in this regard have been issued to all civil surgeons and chief medical officers that they should not allow any leave to their subordinate employees, whether it is casual or pre-approved, till further orders. All officers and employees have been directed to ensure that no person leaves the district headquarters and remains present at their workplace. If any officer or employee is required to take leave in extreme circumstances, then it will be mandatory to obtain prior permission from the health services director general.