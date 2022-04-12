No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.
In Haryana, Faridabad’s Bopani recorded a high of 45.3°C, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. Sizzling heat also swept Gurugram and Hisar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2°C.
The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5°C in Narnaul and at 42.5°C in Bhiwani. Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2°C, Ambala 41.2°C and Sirsa 43.7°C.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4°C. Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2°C, Ludhiana 41.5°C, Patiala 42.6°C and Jalandhar 41.7°C.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.7°C. People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.
A western disturbance may bring isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, according to the weather office. Dust-raising winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely over southern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD said a release, adding that the respite will be short-lived as temperatures will increase again after three days.
-
Look out notice needs to be communicated to affected party, rules high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that look out notice (LOC) against a person being probed by an investigating agency, issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, needs to be communicated to the affected person. A woman, Noor Paul is a former director of M/s Drish Shoes Ltd, which allegedly defaulted on payments to the said bank. She was a guarantor of the loan, taken by the firm.
-
Heat wave in major parts of Haryana
Major parts of Haryana are grappling with heat wave, with temperature hovering above 40C. A spokesman of the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh said Hisar and Gurugram recorded 44.2C each on Monday, which is the highest in Haryana. “Most parts of Haryana recorded temperature above the 40C-mark. Ambala reported 41.2C, Narnaul 43.5C, Rohtak 42.7C, Bhiwani 42.5C and Sirsa 43.7C. The state witnessed 6 to 8 degree more temperature than normal,” the spokesman added.
-
Goa Congress mulls ‘shadow cabinet’ to take on BJP govt
The new state chief of the Congress in Goa, Amit Patkar, on Monday said that the party should set up a 'shadow cabinet' to be an effective opposition and to keep up the pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Patkar was formally handed charge as state Congress president in the presence of party's senior observer P Chidambaram, desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and others in Panaji on Monday.
-
No plans for bonus on wheat, says Haryana agriculture minister
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government does not have any plan to provide bonus on wheat. He said results of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh polls have exposed the so-called jathedars (leaders of farm unions) as farmers have rejected them. “Samyukta Kisan Morcha should not raise its issues in Haryana as the state government is already providing best facilities to its farmers and many schemes have been started for their welfare,” he added.
-
RTI reply: Haryana spends ₹29.51 crore annually on 275 ex-MLAs’ pension
As per the list, Congress' senior leader and seven-times MLA Capt Ajay Singh Yadav is drawing the highest pension of ₹2.38 lakh per month, followed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's ₹2.22 lakh. Even former chief minister late Bhajan Lal's widow, Jasma Devi is getting a family pension of ₹99,619 besides ₹61,800 she is getting for being an ex-MLA.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics