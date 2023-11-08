No let-up, Sangrur again logs most farm fires

Sangrur district has again topped the state for having the highest number of farm fires. The district has seen 3,604 cases of farm fires this year so far.

The district has been witnessing the highest number of farm fires in the state for the last 8 years since the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre started mapping farm fires through satellite.

Officials have termed the highest area under paddy in the district and influence of farm unions as the reasons behind the maximum number of farm fires.

A farmer who burned paddy straw at his field said, “Balers are the only way for 100% management of stubble, but this machinery requires big tractors and other machinery or equipment. Though the government provides subsidy for baler machines, I cannot afford tractors and other machinery.”

Meanwhile, with 397 cases of stubble burning, the district on Tuesday also registered the highest number of incidents in Punjab whereas last year on the same day, the count was 180.

According to officials, the total number of farm fires this year is lower by 20.7% as on November 7 as compared to the corresponding period last year. In 2022, the count was 4,545 till November 7.

The district had recorded 9,708 cases in 2020, 8,006 in 2021 and 5,239 in 2022.

Chief agriculture officer Harbans Singh said, “The district has the highest area under paddy cultivation and is the bastion of farm unions. These unions give cover to farmers when they set their fields on fire. Even some unions encourage farmers to burn paddy straw.”

Amrik Singh Ganduan, district president of BKU (Ekta – Ugrahan), said, “Small and marginal farmers cannot afford heavy and costly in-situ and ex-situ implements despite the subsidy provided by the government. Therefore, they do not have any other option, except setting paddy straw on fire. Though we are not in favour of any kind of pollution, in such a scenario, we are standing with these farmers.”

“Besides, there is a need to increase the number of biomass plants of other industries, which consume paddy stubble as raw material, as there is a big gap between demand and supply of paddy straw. The majority of such farmers are willing to sell stubble to industry but there is a lack of demand due to the low number of such industries,” he added.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “The highest area under paddy and highest number of small farmers is in Sangrur district. There is a need for a large number of machineries to eradicate this practice. This year, we have also distributed machinery to farmers, and we are seeing its result as the number of farm fires is on the decline.”

He added, “We are regularly organising awareness camps. Teams of officials, including SDM and other senior officials are visiting villages and fields to motivate farmers to end this menace.”

Officials said that over 90% crop has been harvested in the district.

