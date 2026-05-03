No life jacket, no ride: Bilaspur admn tightens noose on water activities

Mandatory life jackets, trained boat operators, certified instructors, lifeguards and multilingual warning boards — the Bilaspur administration has made these non-negotiable for all water-based activities with immediate effect.

As per the orders, every boat and watercraft must carry an adequate number of life jackets of various sizes, lifebuoys, safety ropes, first-aid kits and other approved life-saving equipment. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking serious note of recent boat tragedies in Mathura and Jabalpur that claimed over 20 lives, the district administration has made it clear that any safety lapse will invite strict penal action.

In Bilaspur district, where boat operations, water sports, tourism activities and ferry services are conducted on a large scale at Govind Sagar Lake and the Kol Dam reservoir, the move is aimed at tightening regulation and preventing any repeat of such tragedies.

Deputy commissioner and chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Rahul Kumar, has issued comprehensive safety directives, making compliance mandatory and enforceable with immediate effect.

As per the orders, every boat and watercraft must carry an adequate number of life jackets of various sizes, lifebuoys, safety ropes, first-aid kits and other approved life-saving equipment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Wearing a standard life jacket is compulsory for every participant without exception, and no activity will be permitted without it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wearing a standard life jacket is compulsory for every participant without exception, and no activity will be permitted without it. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Trained instructors, no overloading {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trained instructors, no overloading {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration has also strictly barred overloading. Boats must clearly display their carrying capacity, and under no circumstances shall passenger limits be exceeded. Motorboats must operate within safe limits, with engine capacity proportionate to seating capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has also strictly barred overloading. Boats must clearly display their carrying capacity, and under no circumstances shall passenger limits be exceeded. Motorboats must operate within safe limits, with engine capacity proportionate to seating capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The directions further stipulate that only trained and certified personnel will be allowed to operate. Boat operators, water sports instructors and lifeguards must possess valid certification in swimming, rescue operations, first aid and disaster management. Deployment of untrained or uncertified individuals has been strictly prohibited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions further stipulate that only trained and certified personnel will be allowed to operate. Boat operators, water sports instructors and lifeguards must possess valid certification in swimming, rescue operations, first aid and disaster management. Deployment of untrained or uncertified individuals has been strictly prohibited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All boats, engines and water sports equipment will undergo regular technical inspections, and any unit found unfit will be immediately withdrawn from service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All boats, engines and water sports equipment will undergo regular technical inspections, and any unit found unfit will be immediately withdrawn from service. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Further, tourists must be briefed on safety norms, emergency procedures and codes of conduct before every trip.

To strengthen preparedness, round-the-clock deployment of trained rescue teams, rescue boats, first-aid facilities and emergency communication systems has been mandated. A structured rescue and evacuation plan will be in place to handle any contingency.

Clear and multilingual warning boards indicating water depth, weather risks, restricted zones and safety instructions will be installed along water routes, while all activities in identified high-risk zones will be completely prohibited.

Issuing a stern warning, Rahul Kumar said, “Strict action will be taken against any operator or agency found violating these guidelines, including cancellation of licences, financial penalties and legal proceedings under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

He emphasised that negligence at any level will invite strict consequences, adding that there will be no compromise on public safety.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON